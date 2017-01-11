Celebrities Give Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" A Try With Mixed Results.

We've all belted out the gay classics before. W Magazine recently gathered together an all-star cast of Hollywood celebrities to improvise one of the greatest gay anthems, the 1979 hit "I Will Survive." How did they do? Well, let's just say we know who we'd want to cut up teh dance floor with after viewing the video below.

Many of the stars spoke the song's lyrics, while some put their own spin on Gaynor's classic.

Among the stars, who did it best? We could not believe that some of them needed the words to sing / say the song. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, we want you at our next party. Chris Pine deserves some award for looking "hot while trying." Amy Adams, we feel what your serving. And Taraji P. Henson, you definitely have the Gaynor fever!

