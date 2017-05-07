Celebs Want You To Come To The SAGE Table & Support LGBT Elders

We previously introduced you to SAGE Table and now a host of celebs are inviting you to "come to the table."

Zachary Quinto, Andy Cohen, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Paulson, Jane Lynch, Janet Mock, Lance Bass, Sia, Judith Light and more want to bring generations of LGBT people together at the dinner table.

Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders (SAGE) explores what caring for each other can look like when age doesn't divide us. Watch the video to see how it works!

(H/T: Unicorn Booty)