Chandler Massey Returns To 'Days Of Our Lives'

Exciting news for Days of Our Lives fans!! Three time Emmy winner Chandler Massey is back on the daytime drama!

Massey portrayed Salem's gay hero Will Horton to wide acclaim, but the character was actually murdered on-screen in 2015. (Will Horton was played by Guy Wilson at that point.) So does this mean Will's somehow alive? An evil twin? We'll find out!

According to Entertainment Weekly:

Massey returned to work in the last month. His first episode will air sometime in September. “I am so excited to be bringing Will back to Salem!” Massey told EW. “I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have planned. You won’t want to miss it!”

We certainly won't!!