Channing Tatum, An Alabama Native, Urges Fans Not To Vote For Roy Moore

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is urging his fans and followers in Alabama to not vote for Republican candidate Roy Moore in today's special Senate election.

Channing, who himself was born and raised in Cullman, Alabama, said in a video shared to Instagram:

“Usually, I’m not a political person. For the record, I’m not a liberal, Democrat or Republican. I am my own mind and my own heart and that is more complex than red and blue.”

More than anything i just want young people to go out and vote.

He goes on to say that Moore is “a man that’s been accused of assaulting girls” and has “done things that in my opinion go beyond the line of trust.”

Yesterday, the actor shared a video in support of Democrat Doug Jones, who opposes Moore in today's election.

Alabamians - please get out and vote this Tuesday Dec 12th in the special Senate election for #DougJones.

