Charlie Carver Observes GLSEN's 'Day of Silence'

Charlie Carver is helping to draw attention to GLSEN's "Day of Silence."

On his Instagram page, Charlie shared the following:

@GLSENofficial Day of Silence is the largest student-led national event in protest of anti-LGBTQ bullying in schools. On Friday, April 21, hundreds of thousands of students will take a vow of silence in an effort to illustrate the silencing effect of bullying and harassment on LGBTQ students. I accept @hollandroden challenge... This silent video is in support of #DayofSilence - I challenge @maxcarver @tyleroakley@tylerlain to make their own silent video & donate $10 to @GLSENOfficial at glsen.org/silence (link in bio) -- AND to challenge 3 more friends! #DayofSilence

Earlier this week, Charlie was having a ball at the Coachella music festival, in Indio, California.

day 2 ... thank you @thepangeaman A post shared by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

The Teen Wolf and Desperate Housewives star publicly came out, early last year.

