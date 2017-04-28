Charlie Carver Reveals His Late Father Was Gay

Charlie Carver has been named Attitude's Bachelor of the Year! He opened up to the magazine about his late father coming out to him as gay at age 12 and how that initially didn't bring them closer.

From Attitude (via NewNowNext):

“In the way that sons and fathers can have beef regardless of [sexual] orientation, it was just something where I wanted to be able to define myself, set my own rules, and I felt like I had all of a sudden someone who I was gonna be forced to become, and I didn’t wanna be like him,” Carver explained.

It appears the two later found common ground.

“I think he taught me, in the way that he lived his life, that your sexuality doesn’t define you,” he said. “It’s an important part of who you are, but he had such a rich life… And I think because I was frustrated by what I would call some of his own internalized shame, that it almost became this challenge to really get to the bottom of that quickly, for me.” “It kind of propelled me into being louder and brasher and more experimental,” he concluded. “And I think that hurt his feelings sometimes, but I think he was also grateful.”

Thanks for sharing, Charlie!! Thoughts?