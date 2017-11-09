Charlie Harding on Mainstreaming Himself After His Life in Porn

The 2010's has seen a plethora of gorgeous guys enter and leave the gay porn industry, and Charlie Harding is definitely one of those men. He started his career nearly five years ago, which skyrocketed him to instant fame while winning a ton of awards and adoration from his thousands of fans who enjoyed his rock hard physique and sexual abilities.

At some point though, he knew that he had to get out and see what else was out there for the Charlie Harding brand. He starred in his first motion picture, Proxy, a couple of years back, and has since been mainstreaming his career in a way that would make other former porn stars jealous.

Being in the adult industry and trying to make a name for yourself outside of it is extraordinarily difficult, especially in the gay world. Many have tried, with little to no success. With Charlie, however, it seems that he is breaking that stereotype and has a ton of great things lined up to ensure that he will find a life for himself after porn.

We sat down with Charlie to discuss his reasons for getting into porn, why he wanted to get out, his first big movie and what his life is like now in California. Take a look.

What inspired you to get into the adult industry in the first place?

I was doing some fitness and art modeling and was recruited by one of the studios. I figured it would be something interesting to try once and when I was successful realized I could turn this into a brand building opportunity.

Was it overall a great experience for you?

I don't know that the porn industry is something I would call a great experience. The majority of the people that run studios are out for one thing and that's the studio and the money that they can produce. You have to be very careful to protect your own interests. There is also a lot of trash talk about you when you're an adult film star, and a lot of folks see you simply as a piece of meat. Don't get me wrong, I had a great time and without the adult film industry would not be where I am today. It was a great opportunity for me to build the Charlie Harding brand and create a fan base and become a public figure. But I always warn people that this industry is not for the weak or the thin skinned.

At what point did you know you had to get out of it?

I set very specific goals for myself and timelines based on running Charlie Harding like a business. My goal was to let people in and get them a chance to know me, and then once I had reached a certain level of "fame," Turn that into other opportunities.

Your first major film role was in Proxy. How did you fall into that project and what was that like?

I got the audition for that role because of my adult film career. I had contacts in the acting world outside of porn that suggested to the producer and director that I would be a good fit. It was a great experience and made me realize that I enjoy mainstream acting and being in front of the camera with my clothes on more than without.

Is acting your true passion moving forward or is it something else?

Acting and being in front of the camera is something that I will always enjoy doing. I am not the best actor in the world, but I can hold my own, and because of that will enjoy doing this for many years to come. I'm excited to have been given the chance to join SAG-AFTRA to further legitimize my career.

Do you find that it's hard to transform yourself into mainstream from the porn world?

Every time I shot an adult film, I was a character. You create that physical persona of pleasure and excitement just like you would any role in a mainstream movie. So personally, it was not a difficult transition. The hard part is getting people to take you seriously in the mainstream entertainment world when you have been in the adult film world. But that is slowly changing.

What are your biggest hopes and dreams moving forward?

I have now launched my art career as a painter into a viable business. I should have a website soon, but for now you can check out my work on Instagram at @mrcharding. Being seen as a legitimate artist has always been a dream of mine that is now a reality.

In addition, I am the host of a travel show called” Gay Sex Underground" For here TV! and thus am living out my dream of being a television host and Actor.

I also still have my wonderful husband Scotty Rage, and that is a dream come true as well. Living in California is its own best reward, so I think overall, I'm on the right path to living out all of my dreams.