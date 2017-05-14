Charlie Hunnam Says He's Game For 'Queer As Folk' Reunion

Charlie Hunnam says he's up for a Queer As Folk reunion, so the campaign to make that happen begins now!!

Hunnam starred as Nathan Maloney on the groundbreaking UK series for two seasons in 1999 and 2000.

He tells The Sun exclusively:

“I’d be game for a reunion. It’s a long time ago, I’m an old bastard now — that was 20 years ago.”

He continues:

“When I’m back in England, people still recognize me as Nathan. “It was the beginning of my career, so I have very fond memories of it. “I’m very proud of being a part of that show. I’m very happy when people bring it up. “I’m just surprised because it was so long ago.”

Let's make this reunion happen, folks!

(H/T: NNNext)