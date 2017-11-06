Charlie Hunnam Says His Nickname Is '12 Inch'

Charlie Hunnam's talents apparently extend far beyond the realm of acting, and he has a nickname to prove it.

The actor, who appeared on the original British Queer as Folk, and later on Sons of Anarchy, recently appeared in the feature film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

And while doing press for the movie, an ODE interviewer asked him to think of his own nickname by combining a unique physical characteristic, then adding the name of his dad.

He responded:

“I’d be, ahem, 12-inch Billy."

Not missing a beat, the interviewer responded:

"I have heard that."

Watch:

In another King Arther interview, Charlie said that he developed a bit of a crush on David Beckham, who makes a cameo in the film.

He told Mr. Porter:

“David Beckham asked me my opinion a few times on different bits and bobs. I don’t know if it was any help or not, but I was really blown away. It became very clear why and how Beckham’s become the phenomenon that he has. Because he showed up determined to do a good job. He’d worked with a dialect coach, and maybe an acting coach. I sort of anticipated, well, he’s a superstar. This is not his primary or even his secondary focus; this is just a bit of a giggle for him. But that work ethic just shone through. And that, combined with him just being humble and kind and accessible, was very endearing. I’m not a football man, so upfront, I didn’t really have a strong feeling one or way or another. But by the time he left, I had a little bit of a crush on him. He was pretty f–king cool.”

To peek at some of Charlie's sexiest moments, click HERE and HERE.

H/T: Attitude