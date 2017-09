We've been crushing on pop star cutie Charlie Puth for a minute.

And one of his recent Instagram snaps offered all the reasons why:

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

You may recall that the 25-year-old singer recently appeared in Charli XCX's music video for "Boys."

Thank you for having me @charli_xcx. 'Boys' video is out now! A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

He also looked handsome on the recent issue of Hero Magazine!

@charlieputh talks about his new album #VoiceNotes, inside HERO, out now A post shared by HERO MAGAZINE (@heromag) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

@charlieputh on our new cover OUT TODAY more info at hero-magazine.com shot by @fabienkruszelnicki #PersonalHotspot A post shared by HERO MAGAZINE (@heromag) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

::swoon::