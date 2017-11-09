Charlie Sheen Denies Reports He Sexually Assaulted 13 Year Old Corey Haim

There were explosive reports that came out on Wednesday that revealed an alleged story about how Charlie Sheen sexually assaulted the late Corey Haim while on set of their 1986 movie Lucas. Charlie was 19 at the time, and Corey was only 13 years old.

The National Enquirer reported on this subject where Dominick Brascia, a former actor and a longtime friend of Haim’s, said he was told that Sheen had sex with Haim during production of the film.

The report also cited a second source, who was identified only as “a longtime Sheen confidant,” who said Sheen confessed to a consensual sexual relationship with Haim.

A rep for Sheen has told The Hollywood Reporter the following: "Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations."

Corey, who passed away suddenly in 2010, has been in the news again as his mother is Judy has slammed his former best friend Corey Feldman's plans to crowdfund a $10 million dollar documentary which would expose both of their abusers. She claims that Feldman is a "con artist."