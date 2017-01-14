Charlie Sheen Talks About His Suicidal Thoughts After Being Diagnosed With HIV

I remember one of my longest weeks in life was when one of my exes told me he was HIV positive and he wasn't sure if he had it when he was with me or not. From his statement, to getting tested, to waiting to find out (pre rapid test results), I took so many looooong hot showers and just stood there thinking. It's scary, but I am sure it pales in comparison to actually receiving the diagnosis for yourself.

Charlie Sheen recently opened up about his emotions he felt on the day he found out he was HIV positive.

In an interview with ABC News' Michael Strahan that aired on Good Morning America Wednesday, Sheen recalled how he "immediately wanted to eat a bullet" the day he learned he was HIV-positive. "But my mom was there," he said. "I wouldn't do that in front of her or let her find me to clean up that mess." - Eonline.com

Here is most of that interview.

Charlie, I am sure you are not alone in those thoughts. We do thank you for being very open about your experiences. As they always say, if it helps one person, it is worth it and I think his statement will help many realize there is life after diagnosis.

If you're thinking about suicide, you deserve immediate help—please call the Trevor Lifeline at 866-488-7386

h/t: Eonline.com , Good Morning America