Charlottesville: Victim Of Protest Family Receives Death Threats!

Victim Of Anti-White Nationalist Protest, Heather Heyer, Mother Speaks Out!

"I'd rather have my child, but by golly, if I have to give her up, we're going to make it count."

With the insanity of current events unfolding in Charlottesville, you may have missed the burial service of Heather Heyer. Heyer was the sole victim after being struck by a speeding vehicle last weekend.

Her mother, Susan Bro, is putting her daughter's death on a platform. She explains in an emotional video during her daughter's funeral service that "this is what Heather would've wanted." Bro is standing up for her daughter's beliefs. She's made it clear her daughter's life will not be taken in vain.

Check out Bro's heartfelt, touching speech on equality, acceptance, and love below.

The madness and ignorance hasn't ended after Heyer's burial service. Shockingly, the White House has reached out to Heyer's family. They claim to have not had time to speak with the Trump Administration regarding the tragic and horrifying death.

Her family is now receiving death threats for taking a stand on her daughter's behalf. Yes, you've read that correctly. The ALT-Right is threatening Bro because her daughter died for what she believed in...and for being liberal.

According to NBC News:

""Whether there was violence on both sides or not is irrelevant," Bro told MSNBC's Katy Tur. "I saw that [The White House] had called about three times,” she said. “It feels awful, but I just haven’t had time to talk to the president. I think the president has found a niche in voters of the people who feel marginalized and I think he has continued to nurture those marginalized voters. I’ve had death threats already ... because of what I’m doing right this second." Despite the threats, Bro said she refuses to live in fear and has vowed to continue to carry on her daughter’s legacy by establishing a foundation in her name."

