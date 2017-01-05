'Charmed' Reboot Pilot Script Ordered By The CW

The CW has ordered a one hour pilot script of a Charmed reboot from Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman.

It's not clear if it will have any connection to the original series, which starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and later Rose McGowan.

TVLine's Michael Ausiello reports:

Featuring an all-new cast, I’m hearing the potential series revolves around three witches who are brought together to fight evil in a small New England town circa 1976.

Ausiello also provides these "unofficial" character descriptions, which sound...interesting:

Tina: African American. Whip-smart, Tina is one dissertation (and one dissertation advisor) away from a PhD. She can be reserved, even standoffish, in uncomfortable situations, but she picks up on

everything and she’s definitely making quick, accurate judgments about you. Paige: Caucasian Cheerful, curvy, wholesome and as all-American as the apple pie she can’t wait to serve to the husband she has yet to marry. Paige’s main goal in life is to marry a rich doctor and be a wife and mother. Annie: Caucasian. Intense, smart, and quick to anger. She dresses neutrally, though she could give two s–ts if you like her outfit, so stop wondering what “neutral” means. But under that tough façade, well… there is a fragility. A person desperate to be loved, and love.

What do you think? Do you want a Charmed reboot? If so, do you want it in this form?