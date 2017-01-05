'Charmed' Reboot Pilot Script Ordered By The CW
The CW has ordered a one hour pilot script of a Charmed reboot from Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman.
It's not clear if it will have any connection to the original series, which starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and later Rose McGowan.
TVLine's Michael Ausiello reports:
Featuring an all-new cast, I’m hearing the potential series revolves around three witches who are brought together to fight evil in a small New England town circa 1976.
Ausiello also provides these "unofficial" character descriptions, which sound...interesting:
Tina: African American. Whip-smart, Tina is one dissertation (and one dissertation advisor) away from a PhD. She can be reserved, even standoffish, in uncomfortable situations, but she picks up on
everything and she’s definitely making quick, accurate judgments about you.
Paige: Caucasian Cheerful, curvy, wholesome and as all-American as the apple pie she can’t wait to serve to the husband she has yet to marry. Paige’s main goal in life is to marry a rich doctor and be a wife and mother.
Annie: Caucasian. Intense, smart, and quick to anger. She dresses neutrally, though she could give two s–ts if you like her outfit, so stop wondering what “neutral” means. But under that tough façade, well… there is a fragility. A person desperate to be loved, and love.
What do you think? Do you want a Charmed reboot? If so, do you want it in this form?
HOLLYWEIRD is running out of idea. However am need them to leave CHARMED alone....what's up with all these reboots?!?! Who pitched that garbage and who in the hell drunk executive approved this nonsense?!?! Just NO....leave it ALONE. Do not ruin this one thing we've got to ourselves please. The nerve UGH-SIGH!!
A big NO.
If the reboot will have nothing to do with the Halliwell sisters then this show will be an epic failure.
Charmed is all about the Halliwell sisters and their struggles with their lives, personal and relationships, and being witches.
If the reboot will not involve the sisters, at least the sister's children might work - particularly Piper's sons - Wyatt and Chris. A whole new generation of Halliwell witches.
I love Charmed but this reboot it haven't even start it and is all wrong... Tina, Annie, Paige??? It supposed to be 3 P... Pru the oldest sister with the power of telekinesis Piper the middle sister that can stop time and Phoebe the youngest sister with premonitions then they switched Pru with the lost sister Paige... If they don't follow that sequence is going to fail...
I loved Charmed, but most reboots are disasters. They especially fail when they alienate original fans by being cutesy with casting. See: Fantastic Four and Ghostbusters.
Charmed was about 3 sisters, all descended from the same original witch, who used the Power of 3 to make them the most powerful and useful witches ever. Explain to me how one of them is black and 2 of them are white? Call me old fashioned, but siblings typically look alike.
