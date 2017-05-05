Chechen Gay Teen Pushed From 9th Floor By Uncle, After Being Outed To Family

Very recently, we shared with you a report in which survivors of Checnya's "gay purge" revealed that authorities had been telling families to kill their gay sons, or they'd kill the young men for them.

And now, a Gay Star News report provides a chilling account of a young Chechen man who was killed by his very own uncle.

The 17-year-old boy, identified only as "Alec," was reportedly pushed off the balcony by his uncle, shortly after he'd been outed to his family, in Chechnya.

We learn of Alec's story though another survivor of Chechnya's anti-gay regime, who spoke to Russian magazine, Snob, under a condition of anonymity.

The young man recalls the experience of telling his religious leader about his homosexuality.

The mullah said:

"As a Chechen and as a man I do not want to see you here. Neither in the mosque, nor in this district. I want you to leave now, because everything you said is the most disgusting thing you can find out. "I hope your relatives have the dignity to wash away your shame. Go away."

According to the report, it was the mullah had told the young man about Alec, who was, "dropped from the balcony" of the 9th floor, so that his family could "wash the shame" of having a gay son.

