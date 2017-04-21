Chechnya’s President Vows To 'Eliminate Gay Community By Start Of Ramadan,' According To Reports

Horrifying news continues to pour out of Chechnya.

According to reports, Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, has vowed to eliminate the region's gay community by the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins late next month.

Britain’s deputy foreign secretary spoke of the Chechen leader's horrific plan, in parliament.

Sir Alan Duncan, Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, said:

“Human rights groups report that these anti-gay campaigns and killings are orchestrated by the head of the Chechen republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. “He has carried out other violent campaigns in the past, and this time he is directing his efforts at the LGBT community. “Sources have said that he wants the [LGBT] community eliminated by the start of Ramadan.”

He added:

“Such comments, attitudes and actions are absolutely beyond contemptible.”

President Kadyrov is said to have made the threat in local Russian language media.

Ramadan begins on May 26, and in Chechnya, where a majority of the public is Muslim, the holy month is widely observed.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government called for an investigation of the state-sanctioned anti-LGBT violence and murder in Chechnya, following news reports of the 100 gay men who had been rounded up in the southern Russian republic.

President Kadyrov, an essential ally to Vladimir Putin, is believed to have created concentration camps for homosexuals, where, according to reports, gay men are being tortured with electric shocks, and beaten to death.

Earlier this week, CNN spoke to two men who miraculously escaped the grips of Checnya's relentless, violent "gay purge."

H/T: Pink News