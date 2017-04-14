Chechnya Camps, European Transgender Sterilization, And Same-Sex Adoption Rights In This Weekly Debrief
Adam Dupuis | April 14, 2017
It's been another yoyo of a week for LGBT rights and treatment across the globe.
Matt Baume gives us an update on these topics and more in his Weekly Debrief.
- Gay men are being rounded up and killed in Chechnya, and US officials seem to be turning a blind eye.
- A European court just ruled against the mandatory sterilization of trans citizens but the practice will continue indefinitely.
- Same-sex couples just won new protections for adoption and for housing in a case that could completely change how same-sex couples across the country can be thrown out of their homes.
It's often we ask "what can we do?" Well Matt does have a suggestion or two.
