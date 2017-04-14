Chechnya Camps, European Transgender Sterilization, And Same-Sex Adoption Rights In This Weekly Debrief

It's been another yoyo of a week for LGBT rights and treatment across the globe.

Matt Baume gives us an update on these topics and more in his Weekly Debrief.

Gay men are being rounded up and killed in Chechnya, and US officials seem to be turning a blind eye.

A European court just ruled against the mandatory sterilization of trans citizens but the practice will continue indefinitely.

Same-sex couples just won new protections for adoption and for housing in a case that could completely change how same-sex couples across the country can be thrown out of their homes.

It's often we ask "what can we do?" Well Matt does have a suggestion or two.

Will you share this post and sign the petition below?

