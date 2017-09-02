Chechnya: Charity Smuggles 31 Gay And Bi Men To Safety

Photo: Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov ( Instagram)

Thanks to a Canadian charity organization, 35 people have been rescued from Chechnya's violent anti-LGBT regime.

31 gay and bisexual men have already arrived safely in Canada.

Toronto-based Rainbow Railroad has been working with the Canadian government to arrange for asylum for those men.

The charity's executive director, Kimahli Powell, told CBC news:

"We have been working on a program with the Canadian government that allowed the entry of persecuted LGBTQ Chechens into the country."

As of now, the charity has helped 140 LGBT individuals escape places of persecution, this year alone.

​Powell credits the Canadian government for playing "a major role" in Rainbow Railroad's success.

He indicates that approximately 40 Chechens are waiting to leave safe houses in Russia.