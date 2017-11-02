Check Out The Halloween Costumes of These Pro & Olympic Gay Athletes

Just because Halloween was a couple days ago and some people are already playing Christmas music, doesn’t mean that we can’t appreciate a few more Halloween outfits (especially if they have gay athletes inside).

That’s right, we wanted to share with you some more costumed men besides Colton Haynes and Milan Christopher.

First, we have soccer player Robbie Rogers along with his husband Greg Berlanti and their son Caleb all dressed up as characters from Sesame Street (an idea that Caleb came up with).

The whole gang is here!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN A post shared by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Next Anton Hysen, who’s normally a soccer player from Sweden, decided to put on the uniform of a different kind of football player.

A post shared by Anton Hysen (@antonhysen) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Then, we have Michael Sam who dressed up as the Pharaoh he always was on the inside. #OneTrueKing

​

A post shared by Michael Sam (@mikeysam52) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Then, of course, we have to see what the Daleys were doing. Tom Daley dressed as what looks like a ballerina version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and his husband Dustin Lance Black dressed up as a Lego-man. Of course, a better description is what Daley decided to call themselves: “Whatever that is.”

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Olympian John Fennel was more streamlined in his interpretation as he dressed up as Lady Liberty herself.

Please note that the torch has a built-in beer koozie #freedom ... Ps, wearing a bedsheet and underwear in public means you'll probs end up in just your underwear in the clerb. A post shared by John Fennell (johncanluge) (@jahnfennell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

And then to round us off, we have Olympic Skier Gus Kenworthy who’s dressed up like he’s ready to join the army (or maybe just an army themed calendar spread).