Check Out Teacher Lee: A Hot Teacher/Model From South Korea

Images from Instagram

We have our next Instagram stud to share with you all and it’s another hot teacher.

Before, we’ve shared with you hot teachers turned models like Latin America’s Juan Luis San Nicolás and Italy’s Pietro Boselli. And now, we have a hot teacher from South Korea.

Min Q Lee studied Elementary Gifted Education at the Seoul National University of Education. There, he built up on his dream of being a teacher, but Min Q Lee also had several other dreams and goals in store for his life.

Min also had a love of athletics which transitioned into a side career of competing in body building competitions.

Through his success with that, Min Q Lee has gone onto to have modeling jobs, and get to travel all over the world.

And thanks to his success and good looks, he also boasts having over 10 thousand followers on his Instagram account.

There, fans can not only get a good eyeful of Min Q Lee but they can also get a glimpse into the relatively private man’s life. They can see him hanging out with friends, working out, participating in competitions, traveling, being a sports enthusiast, and briefly talking about his teaching experiences.

But don’t take my word for it, check out some photos down below.

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Dec 9, 2015 at 5:06am PST

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Jul 28, 2016 at 5:19pm PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Feb 17, 2016 at 10:12pm PST

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on May 16, 2016 at 4:31am PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Sep 1, 2016 at 5:12pm PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Sep 13, 2016 at 3:27am PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Mar 24, 2016 at 11:02pm PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:23am PST

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Nov 25, 2016 at 9:34pm PST

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Aug 25, 2016 at 9:17pm PDT

A post shared by Min Q Lee (@teacher.lee) on Nov 30, 2016 at 5:34pm PST