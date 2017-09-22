Check Out Teacher Lee: A Hot Teacher/Model From South Korea
Images from Instagram
We have our next Instagram stud to share with you all and it’s another hot teacher.
Before, we’ve shared with you hot teachers turned models like Latin America’s Juan Luis San Nicolás and Italy’s Pietro Boselli. And now, we have a hot teacher from South Korea.
Min Q Lee studied Elementary Gifted Education at the Seoul National University of Education. There, he built up on his dream of being a teacher, but Min Q Lee also had several other dreams and goals in store for his life.
Min also had a love of athletics which transitioned into a side career of competing in body building competitions.
Through his success with that, Min Q Lee has gone onto to have modeling jobs, and get to travel all over the world.
And thanks to his success and good looks, he also boasts having over 10 thousand followers on his Instagram account.
There, fans can not only get a good eyeful of Min Q Lee but they can also get a glimpse into the relatively private man’s life. They can see him hanging out with friends, working out, participating in competitions, traveling, being a sports enthusiast, and briefly talking about his teaching experiences.
But don’t take my word for it, check out some photos down below.
Add new comment