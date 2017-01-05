Chelsea Handler Will Lead A Women's March At Sundance

Photo: Netflix

Chelsea Handler will lead a Women's March in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival, and just in time for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop:

Chelsea Handler will lead the Park City march, which will be one of more than 200 sister marches being planned in all 50 states and in 20 countries around the world, timed to the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Handler, who appeared at Sundance last year with her Netflix series, will also serve as a host of the post-march rally. The main march, taking place in Washington, DC, is expected to have more than 200,000 participants.

"Sundance has always been a platform for change, not only for filmmakers and filmmaking but also for big ideas for the future," Handler said. 'If there's anything I learned in the last year, it's that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City. The Women's March on Main will be an opportunity for the creative community and those in Utah to stand beside those in D.C."