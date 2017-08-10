Chelsea Manning Poses For Vogue And The Internet Explodes!

Chelsea Manning Poses For Vogue

Annie Leibovitz Photographs Another Controversial Transgender Figure

Are Laverne Cox and Janet Mock never available for Vogue photo shoots? I'm being completely serious. Why are two beautiful, poised, Transgender women never invited to Vogue photo shoots? Instead, we're given controversial women who send the media into a frenzy and spew hate. I'm sick and tired of seeing transphobic comments all over the internet. Maybe it's because poor examples of the wonderful Trans Community are being shoved down our throats.

Enter Chelsea Manning, called a whistleblower by supporters and a traitor by some of the nation. She was convicted in 2013 for leaking classified information and released from military prison in May after President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence.

Manning, 29, chats with Vogue and gossips about her family, tells how she would talk anonymously online to disclose her sexuality (haven't we all), and gets a handful of compliments about how stunning and brave she is. The internet is in a frenzy. GROAN!

Again, can someone call Cox and Mock? Seriously.

If you want, feel free to check out Manning's Vogue article here.

Image via Instagram.