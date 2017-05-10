Chelsea Manning Releases Statement As She Prepares For Prison Release

Chelsea Manning is set to be released from prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas on May 17 and she's released her first statement since being granted clemency by President Obama. Manning, an Army private, was initially sentenced to 35 years in prison after leaking secrets to WikiLeaks. She came out as transgender after being sentenced.

She states:

“For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea. I can imagine surviving and living as the person who I am and can finally be in the outside world. Freedom used to be something that I dreamed of but never allowed myself to fully imagine. Now, freedom is something that I will again experience with friends and loved ones after nearly seven years of bars and cement, of periods of solitary confinement, and of my health care and autonomy restricted, including through routinely forced haircuts. I am forever grateful to the people who kept me alive, President Obama, my legal team and countless supporters.

“I watched the world change from inside prison walls and through the letters that I have received from veterans, trans young people, parents, politicians and artists. My spirits were lifted in dark times, reading of their support, sharing in their triumphs, and helping them through challenges of their own. I hope to take the lessons that I have learned, the love that I have been given, and the hope that I have to work toward making life better for others.”