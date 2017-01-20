Chelsea Manning Tweets Thanks To President Obama For Prison Release

Chelsea Manning has tweeted her thanks to President Barack Obama following his decision to commute her prison sentence. Manning was originally sentenced to 35 years in prison; she is now scheduled to be released May 17.

Manning tweeted:

Thank you @BarackObama for giving me a chance. =,) — Chelsea Manning (@xychelsea) January 19, 2017

Explaining his rationale for commuting her sentence, Obama expressed in a press conference this week:

"It has been my view that given she went to trial, that due process was carried out, that she took responsibility for her crime, that the sentence that she received was very disproportional — disproportionate relative to what other leakers had received, and that she had served a significant amount of time, that it made sense to commute and not pardon her sentence."

