Cher To Star In Flint Water Crisis TV Movie For Lifetime

Oscar winner Cher is headed to Lifetime to star in a television movie centered around the Flint water crisis.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

The iconic singer-actress has been tapped to star in Flint, a TV movie based on the Flint, Mich., water crisis, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Katie Couric will executive produce, alongside Cher. Bruce Beresford will direct the movie from Sony Pictures Television. Barbara Stepansky will pen the script.

Cher will portray a Flint resident whose family is impacted by the water crisis.

The drama is based on events in Flint about the poor management that led to water poisoning as well as the human elements of the residents who suffered — and whose voices were ignored. The movie was inspired by a February 2016 cover story in Time magazine called "The Toxic Tap," by Josh Sanburn.