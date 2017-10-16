Cher Will Return To The Silver Screen In Mamma Mia 2!

Our prayers have been answered!

In her first feature-film role since 2010's Burlesque, Cher is making her triumphant return to the silver screen in Mamma Mia 2!!!

The Oscar winning actress recently confirmed the news with a tweet:

"Well... I'm in Momma Mia 2."

Cher, who is currently on location in the UK to film the sequel, teased on Twitter:

"Just went through two dance numbers, everyone's great."

Additionally, many stars from the original 2008 film will return, including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Dame Julie Walters.

Somewhat cryptically, Cher tweeted the title to one of our favorite Abba songs.

FERNANDO — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

According to the BBC, the sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! will feature Abba songs that didn't make it into the 2008 film, and the plot will focus on the relationships between Streep, Brosnan, and Colin Firth's characters in the time of their youth.

And why make a sequel?

If you didn't know, the original Mamma Mia! film is the highest-grossing film musical of all time.

It raked in over $600 million dollars, worldwide!

For a little bit of fun, keep your eyes peeled for a Cher cameo in this 2004 video made by Abba for the Eurovision song contest: