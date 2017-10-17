Cheyenne Jackson Beautifully Covers Lady Gaga's 'The Edge Of Glory'
Instinct Staff | October 17, 2017
You're used to seeing Cheyenne Jackson flex his acting chops on shows like American Horror Story: Cult, but now's as good a time as any to remind you just how beautiful his voice is.
Sharing a video of his soundcheck from the Wolf Trap theater located outside of Washington, D.C., the handsome 42-year-old performer gave us a peek at his buttery smooth cover of Lady Gaga's 'The Edge Of Glory.'
Watch:
Earlier this year, Cheyenne celebrated his first Father's Day with his husband Jason Landau, and their friends Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham.
H/T: Boy Culture
