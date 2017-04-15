Cheyenne Jackson Posts Tribute Following Father's Death
Instinct Staff | April 15, 2017
Cheyenne Jackson posted these images in tribute to his father David, who passed away on Wednesday.
How can words sum up a noble life? How do you put into words the unimaginable grief of losing the best father and husband? I can't. I won't. We lost our Dada unexpectedly on Wednesday. He loved the sea. He loved the sun. He loved his family. He loved my mom for 47 years. I am broken. I love you Daddy.
We send our condolences to Cheyenne and his family.
(H/T: Gay Star News)
Add new comment