Chicago Keeps Gay Children's Book, This Day in June, On Shelf

Michaela Jaros says her 3 year old stumbled across the kids book, This Day in June, written by Gayle E. Pitman and Kristyna Litten’s.

She then requested that the Chicago Public Library’s: West Chicago Avenue Branch remove the book and put it in the parental section.

The book consists of mostly illustrations of a Pride parade. In the back, parents can find aT a glossary and conversation topics for parents.

Of the 150 people signed up to speak at a meeting earlier this week, the majority supported keeping the book where it was.

One woman said, “Whatever is in the library, it’s the parents’ responsibility to monitor their children and decide what’s right for them.”

The board voted six to one to keep it in the children's section.

Library Director Benjamin Weseloh said, “This is not sexual in any way,” “In my opinion, that’s being read into it.”

H/T: New Now Next