Chloe Has A "Zeecret" Instinct Staff | January 19, 2017 Chloe (Drew Droege as Chloe Sevigny) has a "zeecret"--she's the new face of PreHeels! Get that money, honey!! Check out Chloe's best kept "zeecret" on how to protect your hooves!
