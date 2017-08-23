Chris Hemsworth Calls On His Fellow Australians To Support Marriage Equality
Instinct Staff | August 23, 2017
Proving he's an ally and a regular stand-up guy, Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth took to social media to urge his fellow Australians to vote in support of marriage equality in the pending postal vote (plebescite).
He writes:
“Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality. #equality"#equality”
The deadline to register to vote is August 24.
H/T: Towleroad
Add new comment