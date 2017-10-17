Chris Hemsworth Looks Like A Greek God As He Suns On Australian Beach
Instinct Staff | October 17, 2017
Ahead of the Australian premier for Thor: Ragnarok, film star Chis Hemsworth was spotted soaking up the sun and ocean breeze on a Gold Coast beach.
As you'll see in these photos, the 33-year-old actor looked like a delicious mountain of muscle as he splashed in the water, and enjoyed some downtime with his family.
And in case you missed it:
For photos of Chris and Mark Ruffalo looking sexy at the Australian Thor: Ragnarok premier, click HERE.
And click HERE to see Chris and Tom Hiddleston snuggle up for a cuddle!
Add new comment