Chris Hemsworth 'Passes The Torch' In Adorable 'Thor: Ragnarok' Set Pic

Chris Hemsworth recently shared an adorable photo of him and one of his children, walking around the set of Thor: Ragnarok.

With the flowing locks to match, his child looks like a miniature version of the Marvel superhero!

Take a peek at the sweet photo:

The passing of the torch #thorragnarok A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Hemsworth has three children with his wife Elsa Pataky: 3-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, and a 5-year-old daughter named India Rose.

The Australian actor also shared a photo to celebrate Thor: Ragnarok's global box office success.

He writes:

Thank you everyone who’s seen our movie and everyone who’s gonna see it and anyone who’s still undecided, check it out you won’t be disappointed, thank you all for being awesome!!

Have you seen Thor: Ragnarok? What did you think?