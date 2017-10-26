Chris Hemsworth is Shirtless Again in New 'Thor" Movie

The director of the new film Thor: Ragnarok wants to have big box office numbers, and knows one surefire way to make it happen: Chris Hemsworth must be shirtless again in it.

Director Taika Waititi has revealed that the third installment in the Thor franchise will once again feature Chris shirtless in an extended scene, and honestly, we aren't complaining.

Chris did an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment about the sans-shirt scene, which was not originally planned. “This time around, there wasn’t one in the script, and I was like, ‘Thank God,’” the actor told Yahoo Entertainment at the film’s Los Angeles press day. “And then [director] Taika Waititi came up to me and was said, ‘Ah, I feel like we got to put it in there. Come on, let’s be gratuitous and see some skin. ’”

Taika supports this thought, saying "I was like, ‘Chris you gotta take your shirt off. I’m like, ‘Do you want bums on seats?’”

Good news too, as there will be even MORE topless Thor on Blu-Ray. “On the DVD you can expect of an extra DVD of just that,” Taika said. “An entire disc. Four hours of him [shirtless]. Slow motion, black and white, black and chrome, full color, Imax version, iPhone version.”

Let's hope he's serious. Thor: Ragnarok opens on November 3rd.