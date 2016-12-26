Chris Pratt Goes Completely Naked For 'Passengers' Shower Scene After Wardrobe Malfunction

A wardrobe malfunction led to Chris Pratt shooting a nude shower scene completely naked in Passengers!

It appears there was an issue with the taped cover that was intended to conceal Chris' bits while shooting the scene. He shares (via USA Today):

"There was one moment where I’m in the shower. It was the last scene we shot at the very end of a long week. I just remember I had this like dance belt on which is essentially glued or taped to the front to cover up that part. And the water was rolling down and it kept coming undone. And so I was like, 'Just stop, forget it.' And I did the whole scene. I was actually fully naked. And I knew everyone could see it. I didn’t care, I wanted to go home.

It was like, what was I going to do, dry me off, apply another thing and take another 10 minutes to do that? Or just shoot the scene.

So, everyone saw..."