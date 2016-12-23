Chris Pratt Reveals the Wildest Place He Ever Had Sex

Passengers star Chris Pratt (aka the hunk of our dreams) recently spilled the beans on the wildest place he's had sex.

PEOPLE has more:

Pratt and his Passengers costar Jennifer Lawrence recently called in for an interview with Australian radio show KIIS Summer Fling, where the hosts asked the actors to reveal the strangest place they ever had sex.

“Airplane,” Pratt answered without skipping a beat.

Asked to explain the logistics of airplane bathroom sex, Pratt joked, “I hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat.”

Lawrence, on the other hand, said she likes to keep things more low key. “I don’t really have anything, I like being safe,” she said with a laugh. “That’s what really turns me on, being safe.”