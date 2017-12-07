Christian Couple Who Said They'd Divorce If Australia Legalized Same-Sex Marriage, Breaks Their Silence

You might remember Nick and Sarah Jensen, the Christian married couple who vowed to divorce if Australia allowed gay couples to marry.

In 2015, Nick penned an op-ed piece for Canberra City News, in which he wrote:

"Marriage is the union of a man and a woman before a community in the sight of God. And the marriage of any couple is important to God regardless of whether that couple recognises God’s involvement or authority in it.

The couple reportedly fell silent following the results of a postal vote where close to eight million Australians voted in favor of a change in law to usher in marriage equality.

But now, with news that Australia has officially legalized same-sex marriage, the couple has finally broken their silence.

Nick admitted to Daily Mail Australia: