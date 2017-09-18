Christian Numerologists: The World Will End On September 23rd

Photo: Armageddon (Google Play)

According to Christian Numerologists, the recent solar eclipse, and the devastation wreaked by several hurricanes, are just a few of the signs that we're rapidly approaching the apocalypse.

According to reports, Christian Numerologist David Meade believes the world will end on September 23, 2017.

From Fox News:

Meade has built his theory, which is viewed with a widely skeptical lens, on the so-called Planet X, which is also known as Nibiru, which he believes will pass Earth on Sept. 23, causing volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and earthquakes, according to British newspaper The Sun. NASA has repeatedly said Planet X is a hoax. Revelation 12:1–2, is supposed to be the start of the Rapture and second coming of Christ, which is also being mentioned heavily by Christian conspiracy theorists.

In this viral video which has a whopping 8 million views, Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker discusses the significance of September 23rd.

H/T: Joe My God