Christian Organization Is Raising Money To Cover Transgender Surgeries

For everyone in the LGBT community, each person has created and lived in their own story and experience. It can look similar to others or very different. For Trans people, this is probably more true than any other group. Some decide to fully transition and others don't. The decision is up to the individual. For those looking to transition, the procedures can be expensive. Many insurance companies don't cover the cost and there are many trans people without any healthcare. This makes the process extremely expensive.

In order to help alleviate the cost of transition, Faithfully LGBT, a Christian group that seeks to tell the stories of LGBT people of faith, is raising funds to help cover these costs. The initiative is called Tithe Trans Campaign. The name comes from the religious practice of giving 10% of ones income to the church. The campaign is encouraging people to give money to cover transitions rather than to the church. The money will be going to the Jim Collins Foundation, a non-profit that offers grants to cover gender affirming surgeries.

Faithfully LGBT is hoping to counter the discrimination trans people have faced in the Christian community. The website for the campaign reads, "Christians have disparaged the bodies of trans people which has contributed to a culture of violence against them."

You can check out the fundraising website here.

H/T: Refinery 29