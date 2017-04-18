Christians Protest Atlanta Theater's Gay Retelling Of Bible Stories

The Out Front Theatre Company in Atlanta is facing protests over the company's decision to hold a three-week run of “The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told,” starting April 27.

According to The New York Times:

The work is an alternate version and comedic sendup of stories from the Old Testament, presented through the eyes of a gay couple named Adam and Steve and a lesbian couple named Jane and Mabel. It was written by Paul Rudnick and premiered Off Broadway in 1998.

Complaints appear to be primarily stemming from a conservative Catholic group.

The main driver of the protest seems to be a conservative Catholic group called America Needs Fatima, which circulated an online petition that has garnered more than 40,000 signatures. The group has protested earlier productions of “The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told,” along with other works it found objectionable, such as 2006’s movie adaptation of “The Da Vinci Code.” This petition reads: “I vehemently protest your showing the blasphemous play ‘The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told,’ which, among other blasphemies, refers to the Virgin Mary as a lesbian. Please cancel your showing of it.” It also refers to the play as showing a “homosexual version of the Old Testament.”

Paul Conroy, the artistic director of the Out Front Theatre Company, says he has no plans to cancel the production.

“I’m going to let the show speak for itself,” Mr. Conroy said. “I don’t see the benefit in responding because I don’t think they’re going to change their minds no matter what I say or anyone else says. These people have their minds made up even before it starts.”

