Christmas Beards Will Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

Just in time for the holidays—Christmas beards are spreading some holiday cheer—yes, you heard right. Christmas BEARDS! ‘Tis the season to be scruffy!

Instead of throwing those ugly sweater parties, now you’ll be able to decorate that facial hair that you grew out during No Shave November and make a statement with these beardaments this holiday season. Remember the 12 Beards of Christmas? Well now here's a chance for you to have your own! You’ll be ready to deck those halls with those balls hanging from your face.

Beardaments sells a set of 12 festive beard ornaments that immediately turns your beard into a Christmas miracle! Each one has a clip that attaches and joyfully dangles from your beard. Perfect stocking stuffer for that furry man in your life! Or maybe for that white elephant gift exchange you still haven’t planned for!

Will this catch on? Will it be like the trend of dying beards bright colors?

It doesn’t matter! We love BEARDS and we want to see more of them! What a great way to celebrate the holidays! Woof!