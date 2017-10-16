Christmas Comes Early with Sia's New Album

After her fierce album This is Acting from 2016, Sia has taken over the charts becoming the voice behind the bows and wigs that keeps us yearning for more. Sia has undoubtedly become an LGBT icon, penning anthems like Alive, Chandelier, and The Greatest which have reverberated in gay clubs and bars around the world.

But like every great song diva, Sia is ready to take on the ultimate challenge as a singer and put out her very own Christmas album.

Sia announced today that she will be releasing her album Everyday is Christmas, with original holiday songs which include songs like “Santa’s Coming for Us”, “Ho Ho Ho”, and “Puppies are Forever”. Finally, a new, fabulous Christmas album to go along with our egg nog and ugly Christmas sweaters. Ummm…can it be Christmas already?

Can't wait to stuff his stocking? Don't worry--Everyday is Christmas will be out November 17th, but you can pre-order starting October 30th.

Here’s a list of tracks we can expect…will one of these be the new Santa Baby, Blue Christmas, or All I Want For Christmas Is You?