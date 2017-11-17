Christmas Queens Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit With "Let It Snow"

Everyone has their preference of when to start playing Christmas music. Some do it on Nov. 1, right after Halloween. Others wait until after Thanksgiving. I have friends who find it only acceptable to play it on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And then their are the die hard fans who literally listen all year round.

Whatever your thoughts are on Christmas music, this new video of "Let It Snow" by the Christmas Queens will have you in the holiday spirit in no time.

Featuring many queens such as Jinkx Monsoon, Sharon Needles, Thorgy Thor, Ginger Minj, Peppermint, and some cute models from Cheap Undies, the fun video will have you singing right along.

The queens and friends are doing a family photo shoot and just like all holiday family gatherings it is filled with mishaps, booze, the struggle to wrangle everyone together for a photo, and hilarity.

If you were looking for a reason to start the holiday tunes early, here is your chance.