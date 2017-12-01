Church Minister Says We Should Pray That Prince George Is Gay

Rev Kelvin Holdsworth is a senior minister and provost of St Mary’s Cathedral in Glasgow, Scotland.

Holdsworth is a big supporter of LGBTQ people. He has participated in Pride Marches and he’s an equality campaigner. Thing is, he may have gone a little far with his latest announcement of support for us.

News is circulating that Rev Holdsworth said if Prince George grew up to be gay, it would help change attitudes towards gay people. As such, we should all pray that he does.

Holdsworth made this statement about hoping that the prince will be “blessed with the love of a fine young gentleman” through a blog post.

The argument was that there needs to be more LGBTQ inclusion in Christianity, and if no one wanted to support LGBTQ people through campaigning they can do it by praying comfortably in their home.

“If people don’t want to engage in campaigning in this way, they do in England have another unique option, which is to pray in the privacy of their hearts (or in public if they dare) for the Lord to bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman.” “A royal wedding might sort things out remarkably easily though we might have to wait 25 years for that to happen. Who knows whether that might be sooner than things might work out by other means?”

Keep in mind that Prince George of Cambridge is only four years old. Yes, he’s the son of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, which makes him third in line for the throne. But, he’s still just a child.

Plus, we should just respect the poor boy and allow him to grow up and love whomever he wants. We shouldn’t be hoping he swings one way to help politics. If we do, don’t we become another form of our opposition?

Let’s let the boy live, love, and see what happens in time.