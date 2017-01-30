Church Of Norway Allows For Religious Weddings For Same-Sex Couples

Image: AxelHotels.com

Same-sex couples in Norway are now able to have a religious wedding ceremony in a church, thanks to a new rule that was passed today, Jan. 30.

Clergy will be able to officiate marriages for any couple in the Synod of the main church, of which more than two-thirds of all Norwegians are members.

Reuters has more:

Norway's Lutheran Church voted on Monday in favor of new ceremonial language that will allow its pastors to conduct same-sex marriages, bringing it into line with several other mainstream Protestant denominations abroad. Last April the annual conference of the Church - to which nearly three quarters of Norwegians said in 2015 they belonged - backed the principle of same-sex marriages, but did not agree on a wording.. Monday's decision involved modifying the marriage text to make it gender-neutral, removing the words "bride" and "groom". The new liturgy will come into effect on Wednesday. In 2015 the French Protestant Church allowed gay marriage blessings, while the U.S. Presbyterian Church approved a change in the wording of its constitution to include same-sex marriage. "I hope that all Churches in the world can be inspired by this new liturgy," said Gard Sandaker-Nilsen, leader of the Open Public Church, a movement within the Lutheran Church that campaigned to change the rules.

H/T: Gay Star News