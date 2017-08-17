Clay Aiken Regrets Defending Trump

After appearing on Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 and coming in second on the season finale, out singer Clay Aiken has been public about his support for our current president Donald Trump, who hosted the show. But since the events in Charlottesville have transpired, Donald Trump’s comments on white nationalism are proving that the former reality show host turned Commander-in-Chief needs to hear that phrase he coined—“You’re fired!”

Aiken has come to the realization that his support for Trump was wrong and he should have never jumped on the “Make America Great Again” bandwagon--and he's claiming he never supported him! Like many other public figures and citizens, Aiken is getting a taste of what it’s like to have a racist bigot in the White House.

Here's what America's notorious runner-up is tweeting:

Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well... I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

TBC... I've always thought he would be a dumpster fire as a president, and I was right about that. I just didn't think he was racist. #wrong https://t.co/6ec0Qm0WxW — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

My party is the Democrats. I didn't vote for the idiot. Never ever implied that I did or would. Was VERY vocal about not voting for him. https://t.co/JjRg1e4weX — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 16, 2017