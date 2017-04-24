Clean Bandit Star Neil Milan Is Victim Of Homophobic Abuse On Train

Former Clean Bandit violinist Neil Milan shared that he was the victim of anti-gay abuse on a train over the weekend.

Milan tweeted:

im on a train to Bristol and a man started telling me (I'm paraphrasing for everyone's benefit) how my sexuality made him uncomfortable — Neil Milan (@neil_milan) April 22, 2017

and the 'conversation' got less and less friendly until he started hinting at physical threats — Neil Milan (@neil_milan) April 22, 2017

and my chest was tight and my heart was beating so fast and I felt so fucking angry and I hate how homophobia gets at me in so many ways — Neil Milan (@neil_milan) April 22, 2017

through so many different channels in my mind and eventually I had to move because I couldn't let it go and it was only escalating — Neil Milan (@neil_milan) April 22, 2017

I guess I'm just tweeting in lieu of kicking his fucking face in or something I dunno but fuck this and fuck straight white men's comfort — Neil Milan (@neil_milan) April 22, 2017

bleurgh anyway he's a spurs fan so I hope he cries himself to sleep when we win the double I'm crying in another carriage now but 4-2 fuck u — Neil Milan (@neil_milan) April 22, 2017

Ugh. Do we need to keep reminding people that it's 2017 and this kind of behavior is unacceptable??

(H/T: Gay Star News)