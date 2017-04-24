Clean Bandit Star Neil Milan Is Victim Of Homophobic Abuse On Train

Instinct Staff | April 24, 2017

Former Clean Bandit violinist Neil Milan shared that he was the victim of anti-gay abuse on a train over the weekend. 

Milan tweeted:

Ugh. Do we need to keep reminding people that it's 2017 and this kind of behavior is unacceptable??

 

