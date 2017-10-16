Cleveland State University Targeted with Fliers Telling LGBT Community to Go Kill Themselves

Today, Cleveland Sate University opened it's first LGBT Center. However, the occasion was marked with fliers targeting the same community.

The fliers depicted a man with a rop tied around his neck. It had statistics about suicide within the LGBT community. It also said "Follow your fellow *explecitive*".

Students reactions included, "Kinda just surprised and disgusted," and "It is a cowardly thing to do, since they didn't put their face on it"

Eris Eady, who is apart of the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland, said that the day was momentous due to the opening of the LGBT Center on Campus saying, "It means once more there are some people who did not have access that now have access to information that may save their life." But also talked about how suicide statistics in the LGBT community are much higher sadly.

The Queer Student Alliance says the school has taken down the fliers and is looking into who posted them.

The School Issued the Following on Monday Night:

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff: At Cleveland State University, our foremost priority is maintaining a welcoming environment that provide opportunities for learning, expression and discourse. CSU remains fully committed to a campus community that respects all individuals, regardless of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation and other historical bases for discrimination. CSU also is committed to upholding the First Amendment, even with regard to controversial issues where opinion is divided. We will continue to protect free speech to ensure all voices may be heard and to promoste a civil discourse where educational growth is the desired result. Be assured that a spirit of inclusiveness will always be central to the very identity of our University. Sincerely, Ronald M. Berkman, President of Cleveland State University

It is sad to see fliers encouraging suicide. We hope that whoever posted them will be found out.

H/T: News 5 Cleveland