CMT Host Cody Alan Opens Up On His Decision To Come Out As Gay
CMT and iHeartRadio host Cody Alan opened up to Rolling Stone on his decision to come out as gay. Head over to Rolling Stone to see what he has to say!
Here's an excerpt:
Country music is very warm and welcoming. The people are very real and so kind. So I knew when I said this there would be a lot of support and acceptance. I've been lucky enough to become friends with so many of these artists that, as I shared my story over the past couple of years, I was met with great love and acceptance. Today, with the comments on social media, we're seeing a lot of love and warmth.
Country music fans come in different shapes and sizes and shades. We're not all the same. Even though some of our hearts beat to a different drum, I've found that there's a place for me here and people of all different kinds. There's a great Miranda Lambert song, "All Kinds of Kinds" – I think that's pretty indicative of country music. There's a great variety of different kinds of people that love it. That's certainly been my experience.
Kylie . I can see what your saying... Ernest `s blurb is terrific, last friday I got a brand new GMC after I been earnin $8915 this past 5 weeks and-over, $10,000 lass month . with-out a doubt this is my favourite-job I've had . I began this six months/ago and practically straight away brought home minimum $84 p/h
►►►►►►►►►► www.Moneytime10.COM
Comments