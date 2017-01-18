CNN Hires Homophobe Rick Santorum As Political Commentator

Eeesh. CNN isn't exactly enticing us to watch with this new hire.

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum (and noted homophobe) has announced that he's joining CNN as a Senior Political Commentator.

Excited to announce that I've joined the @CNN team as a Senior Political Commentator! — Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) January 17, 2017

Think CNN and Rick Santorum will be a good combination or a "frothy mix"??