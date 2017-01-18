CNN Hires Homophobe Rick Santorum As Political Commentator
Instinct Staff | January 18, 2017
Eeesh. CNN isn't exactly enticing us to watch with this new hire.
Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum (and noted homophobe) has announced that he's joining CNN as a Senior Political Commentator.
Excited to announce that I've joined the @CNN team as a Senior Political Commentator!
— Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) January 17, 2017
Think CNN and Rick Santorum will be a good combination or a "frothy mix"??
