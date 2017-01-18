CNN Hires Homophobe Rick Santorum As Political Commentator

Instinct Staff | January 18, 2017

Eeesh. CNN isn't exactly enticing us to watch with this new hire.

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum (and noted homophobe) has announced that he's joining CNN as a Senior Political Commentator.

 

Think CNN and Rick Santorum will be a good combination or a "frothy mix"??

 

 

Comments

Ed B
Santorum's politics are not my politics, but when it comes to commentary, we need to hear a variety of voices. That being said, I probably won't listen and most likely will not agree with the majority of the things he says.

grimtho
I won't watch him.  Will change the channel.  What is CNN thinking?

Parker
I have no intention of watching this homophobic piece of scum and will change the channel when and if he's on. It's a shame because CNN is my favourite news channel.

